Teleidoscope Secures $100 Million Department of Defense Contract for Prototype Visual Recognition System

Teleidoscope has recently been awarded a potential $100 million contract by the Department of Defense to proceed with the production of a prototype visual recognition and identification system. This artificial intelligence-based camera received funding from the Defense Innovation Unit’s Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies program earlier this year.

The Defense Innovation Unit chose Teleidoscope, a California-based visual tracking software company, to develop next-generation technology for identifying, tracking, and defending airspace controlled by the National Capital Region-Integrated Air Defense System.

The AI-enabled tool has proven to be 10 times more effective than existing versions at half the cost, as noted by the agency. Teleidoscope founder Matt Rabinovitch mentioned in an interview that the US Army is exploring the potential of the NCR-IADS to detect smaller unmanned aircraft.

