TechSee Brings AI Visual Service Automation to AWS Omnichannel Customer Experience

TechSee, a global leader in Visual Service Automation, has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate its artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) platform with Amazon Connect. Amazon Connect is a cloud contact center solution that offers a seamless omnichannel customer experience at a reduced cost.

By leveraging computer vision AI and AR, TechSee’s visual automation platform enhances customer and contact center interactions. It converts phone calls into live augmented reality sessions and brings AI capabilities to chat and automated workflows. With over 30 million interactions logged annually, TechSee serves more than 1,000 customers, including industry leaders in telecom, home builders, and smart home automation.

The integration of TechSee’s Computer Vision AI and AR with Amazon Connect addresses common challenges faced by customer contact centers, such as first-call resolution, average handling times, and truck roll avoidance. It empowers organizations undergoing digital transformation to deliver visual customer engagements, resulting in improved service outcomes and increased customer satisfaction. The seamless integration with Amazon Connect eliminates any additional integration costs for customers.

Geoff Wahl, EVP & Business Development Chief at TechSee, stated that AWS has prioritized Interactive Voice Response and AI to create a unique customer experience. However, text and voice alone are no longer sufficient for today’s demanding consumers. Visual engagement is crucial, as it virtualizes face-to-face interactions. TechSee’s computer vision AI enables AWS digital channels to perceive the physical world, identify products, and provide automated technical support solutions through AR guidance.

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with its Visual Engagement solution, powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. The company aims to help enterprises worldwide deliver superior customer assistance, enhance service quality, and reduce costs. With headquarters in Tel Aviv and offices in New York, Boston, London, Washington D.C., and Madrid, TechSee is led by industry veterans with expertise in mobile technologies, AI, and big data.

For more information about TechSee and its solutions, visit their website at www.techsee.me.