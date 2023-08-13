The AI Revolution in Wichita Falls

A presentation on artificial intelligence (AI) was recently given to the Texoma Women’s Business Council, showcasing OpenAI’s chat model, ChatGPT. The presentation led to two main reactions: fear over job loss and excitement about the potential for AI to simplify tasks like marketing. Despite the perception that Wichita Falls lags behind in technology, the AI revolution is already here and will bring about significant changes in our lives.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Wichita Falls are already utilizing AI to gain competitive advantages in productivity, marketing, and innovation. For example, Jean Hall, the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wichita Falls, uses ChatGPT in her marketing campaigns. It assists her in various areas of writing, such as emails, social media posts, press releases, and grant narratives.

AI is also present in our personal lives through virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google. The next generation of AI will act as ubiquitous personal assistants, providing convenience and personalization. This technology can potentially book doctor visits or handle time-consuming paperwork on our behalf. It will also impact the way students learn, as demonstrated by a student advocating for AI tools to write his essays during a speech contest.

The influence of AI extends beyond work and home life to leisure and entertainment. For example, writers and novelists receive instant suggestions for plot twists or dialogue construction, while musicians can use AI-generated harmonies to enhance their compositions. This fusion of human creativity and AI innovation will reshape the artistic landscape.

While the potential of AI to transform Wichita Falls and the world is undeniable, ethical considerations should not be overlooked. Credit must be allocated appropriately, businesses should be rewarded for their work, workers should benefit, and students should be prepared for the future. This new technology should be used wisely and responsibly.

Steve Haviland, the founder and CEO of Business Technology Solutions Group (BTSG), emphasizes the need for careful examination and ethical use of AI. BTSG is an IT management firm serving Wichita Falls, Lawton, and Oklahoma City.