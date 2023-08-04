Operational and Finance Tips for Early-Stage Startups in a Tough Market

In uncertain times, startups need to be mindful of their operational and financial expenses in order to stay afloat. Founders often make the mistake of not considering cost-cutting measures until it’s too late. Ben Boissevain, founder of Ascento Capital, advises startups with limited runway to explore multiple corporate finance options simultaneously to extend their cash on hand. He also emphasizes the importance of not running out of money before pursuing mergers and acquisitions, as the process can take at least six months. It’s essential for startups to be proactive and make strategic decisions to secure their financial future.

Venture capitalists (VCs) also need to be cautious with their investment strategies. Champ Suthipongchai, co-founder and general partner at Creative Ventures, believes that relying solely on a “spray-and-pray strategy” requires a great deal of luck and skill. He highlights the significance of follow-on investments, which provide a bridge to the next financing round and position companies for stronger negotiations. VCs should consider allocating funds for follow-on investments to increase the chances of success.

In the realm of AI startups, investors are seeking signals that distinguish promising companies from the rest. Applications and co-pilots, models, data, infrastructure, and semiconductors/systems are the key layers that determine the potential of AI-first companies. Navin Chaddha, managing partner at Mayfield, emphasizes the importance of paradigm shifts that drive the rebuilding of the technology stack, leading to the creation of enduring companies in every era.

For founders seeking investment, pitch decks play a crucial role in impressing potential investors. Haje Jan Kamps, a consultant and journalist at TechCrunch, provides a list of 21 criteria for evaluating pitch decks. Founders should analyze their decks based on these criteria to identify areas for improvement and ensure they have all the necessary elements to attract funding.

In the current landscape, early-stage AI startups are generating significant attention. However, investors are cautious and are looking for specific signals from startups in this sector. Red flags within the industry include overpromised claims, lack of differentiation, and skepticism towards business models. Investors are waiting to see how the AI market evolves before making long-term commitments.

Finally, F-1 student visa approvals are becoming increasingly challenging. The rising denial rate has impacted students seeking education opportunities in the US. To increase the chances of visa approval, students should ensure they have strong ties to their home country, demonstrate the ability to fund their education, and provide clear goals and plans for their academic and career paths.

These tips and insights serve as valuable guidance for both startups and investors navigating the complex and challenging market conditions.