Generative AI and the Evolution of Enterprise Software

Generative AI has become a popular topic in recent years, but it’s important to remember that it has been a part of enterprise software for quite some time. IBM Watson, for example, competed on “Jeopardy” back in 2011 and emerged as the winner, earning a $1 million prize.

Other companies like Salesforce with its Einstein and Microsoft with Cortana have also incorporated generative AI into their offerings. However, amidst all the hype surrounding AI, it’s crucial to take a step back and understand the true nature of the AI market.

Is there a distinct AI market, or is AI simply an enabling technology that will be integrated into everything? Ron Miller discusses this question and highlights the need for clarity in how we view AI.



In addition to these developments, there are several other noteworthy advancements in the field of AI. Tel Aviv-based IVIX, for instance, has secured multiple government contracts for its technology, which utilizes AI, machine learning, and public databases to detect financial crimes.

Since its launch in 2020, IVIX has already gained traction and recently closed a $12.5 million Series A funding round. Co-founders Matan Fattal and Doron Passov identified a significant problem in the financial crime detection space and devised a solution to bridge the technical gap.



Another area where AI has proven its value is App Store Optimization (ASO) and Apple Search Ads (ASA). Olga Bakirova, an ASO/ASA specialist, shares her implementation guide for driving app downloads and conversions through ASO and ASA tactics and strategies.

Bakirova conducted A/B tests, keyword campaigns, and utilized custom product images to achieve impressive results. The number of downloads increased by 210%, and purchases saw a surge of 157%.



However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the SaaS industry. Recent earnings reports from public SaaS companies like Snowflake, Cloudflare, and Amplitude reveal a decline in net revenue retention (NRR) from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023.

While certain tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft can handle deceleration in their Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings, smaller tech shops with more focused incomes face a steeper challenge.



Cybersecurity spending has also experienced significant changes over the past year. YL Ventures’ report on Fortune 1000 CISOs and cybersecurity decision-makers reveals that compliance/risk management and cloud security are now top priorities.

However, due to budget constraints, only half of the CISOs are able to accommodate new cybersecurity solutions, highlighting the need for vendors to adapt in this evolving landscape.



Lastly, Dominic-Madori Davis delves into the topic of venture capital funding and its relation to civil rights. Fearless Fund, an organization that awards $20,000 to Black women entrepreneurs, was recently sued by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, claiming that it violates federal civil rights legislation.

Davis emphasizes the longstanding issue of economic segregation and the lack of venture capital allocated to Black women, stressing the civil rights aspect of funding in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.