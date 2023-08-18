Tech Works: How to Fill the 27 Million AI Engineer Gap

Around the globe, there are only about 150,000 machine learning engineers, which is a small fraction of the world’s 29 million software engineers. However, there is a growing demand for large language model (LLM) developers, driven by AI, that is difficult to fulfill. Factors such as global chip shortages and technology limitations contribute to the need for different skill sets in the short and long term. Retraining technologists is a key opportunity to close this gap quickly.

To turn software engineers into AI developers, organizations can take various steps. Prompt engineers, who work on understanding and refining AI models, are an important role in the developing AI market. They design prompts in natural language, evaluate model performance, refine when necessary, and deploy over internal data. Currently, prompt engineers are needed for tasks like creating chatbots for customer service. However, AI models are expected to eventually be able to perform these tasks better than humans.

In addition to prompt engineers, AI engineers require certain technical skills. Python is the dominant programming language in machine learning, and recent changes in Python have made it more suitable for LLM training. Furthermore, developers need to have a good understanding of basic statistics and machine learning fundamentals, such as supervised and unsupervised learning.

Closing the AI engineer gap requires a combination of technical skills, theoretical knowledge, and empathy. Organizations can provide technical training, encourage collaboration between engineers and customer support representatives, and offer improv classes to build empathy and verbal versatility. Although the role of prompt engineers may evolve in the future, empathy will always be an in-demand skill for software engineers.

Overall, retraining technologists and providing them with the necessary skills to pivot into AI developer and LLM engineer roles is crucial in filling the 27 million AI engineer gap worldwide.