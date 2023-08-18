Tech Works: How to Fill the 27 Million AI Engineer Gap

Around the globe, there are only about 150,000 machine learning engineers, while the world has 29 million software engineers. The demand for large language model (LLM) developers is increasing due to the growth of AI. However, there is a shortage of AI engineers to fulfill this demand.

One of the best ways to address this gap is by retraining software engineers to become AI developers. Prompt engineers, who are responsible for designing prompts that communicate with artificial intelligence and understanding model limitations, are a short-term solution. They play a crucial role in developing AI models and supporting customer service chatbots.

In the future, AI models will likely be able to perform prompt engineering tasks better than humans, even understanding and reacting to emotions. Prompt engineers will then become subject matter experts who refine AI models based on industry or organizational requirements. They need to have empathy and understand how users think and speak, including slang, abbreviations, and emojis.

To develop empathy and verbal versatility, improvisation classes and pairing engineers with customer support representatives are suggested. Technical training can also be provided to customer reps who already possess empathy and a client perspective.

AI engineers need technical and core skills in machine learning and LLM engineering. Python is a dominant programming language in machine learning, and recent improvements have made it more suitable for LLM training. Other machine learning fundamentals, such as statistics and an understanding of supervised and unsupervised learning, are also essential.

Retraining software engineers and developing the necessary skills will help bridge the gap in the demand for AI engineers.

