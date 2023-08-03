Analytical AI: Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Birmingham

A small Birmingham startup, Analytical AI, is making waves by introducing artificial intelligence to the Magic City. Originally founded as a program to detect signs of strokes in the brain, the company quickly realized that this venture would not generate revenue.

However, Analytical AI had a breakthrough when two of its founders entered their AI technology into a competition hosted by the Transportation Security Administration, and remarkably emerged as winners. This triumph prompted the startup to pivot its focus and attract several high-level clients.

The company’s services are highly sought after, even with a significant price tag. Analytical AI has secured six different projects for the federal government including two for the Air Force, three for Homeland Security, and one for the Army. The CEO, Mark Froehlich, reveals that they received $2.5 million from a large defense contractor, an impressive sum for a small company like theirs.

Analytical AI’s new mission is to “make the world a safer place” by specializing in identifying threats to safety while respecting individual privacy. Conversations about artificial intelligence often raise concerns about job security, but Co-founder and CIO Thomas Anthony assures that their AI technology is designed to enhance human capabilities, not replace them. The goal is to enable humans to perform their jobs more efficiently by using AI as a force multiplier.

Despite being located in Birmingham, which some may consider “flyover country,” Analytical AI has successfully attracted clients who prioritize problem-solving over geographical location. The startup’s location has not deterred potential clients who simply want their problems solved.

Analytical AI is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution in Birmingham, making significant strides in the field and changing the way industries approach safety and privacy.