Biden’s Executive Order Limits US Tech Investors’ Activity in China

Tech investors had reduced their exposure to China even before President Biden’s executive order on Wednesday, which limits their activity in the world’s second-largest economy. Combined US private equity and venture investments in China reached an eight-year low in 2022 in terms of capital deployed. The Biden administration’s order specifically targets investments in technologies such as semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, citing concerns about China’s advancements in these areas conflicting with US national security interests. The new measure is expected to take effect next year.

Investors have been gradually retreating from China due to a combination of a weakening economy and a fraught geopolitical environment. The trend of decreased investments in China continued into the first half of this year. The executive order marks a new era as it is the first time the US government is imposing restrictions on how US capital flows out of the country and how US investors make investment decisions.

The political pressure against Chinese investments has been bipartisan, with concerns raised by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and VC firm Sequoia Capital splitting its international business. Any technology that can enhance China’s military strength or surveillance capabilities is of notable concern to the White House.

While the executive order focuses on AI, computer processors, and quantum computing, investors anticipate that the ban may widen, making any deal in Chinese technology too risky to pursue. It is likely to deter investments in those sectors, even beyond what is explicitly prohibited. The US government’s ongoing hostility towards China carries its own risks, including the potential for huge returns from investment money in and around China and the challenge of dealing with existing investments.

Some investors also worry about the disadvantage US firms may face if relations between the two countries improve and opportunities open up again. Rebuilding trust will be a particular challenge. The executive order raises questions about the necessity of such measures and whether efforts should be focused on securing resources and incentivizing China not to spy on important and proprietary technology.