Teachers and Parents Face Challenges in Detecting AI-Generated Schoolwork

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like ChatGPT, educators and parents are confronting a new hurdle: accurately identifying whether a student has employed AI to complete their school assignments. AI apps such as ChatGPT are increasingly popular among students, making it more difficult for some to cultivate critical thinking skills, according to Rebecca Joseph, an education professor at Cal State Los Angeles. Joseph emphasizes the importance of deep learning, critical analysis, and the ability to work with themes, which AI apps often lack.

While services like TurnItIn.com claim they can detect AI use to some extent, experts assert that one noticeable indication of AI involvement is the production of bland and mediocre work devoid of original thought. Despite this, some educators believe that AI can be a beneficial tool in schools if used appropriately. English teacher and parent Noriko Nakada finds ChatGPT particularly helpful for students who struggle with their initial drafts. She views it as a resource that should be acknowledged and utilized. Conversely, USC professor Karen North, who specializes in digital social media, opposes this perspective, arguing that relying on AI for analysis means relying on someone else’s work. North is also concerned that plagiarism-detection software may incorrectly flag honest students for cheating when they are actually using AI.

Accuracy issues also plague AI, as it is viewed as an overly trusted yet severely flawed system. However, experts do not believe that AI will necessarily render students unintelligent but rather underdeveloped. Joseph proposes that parents take the initiative to use AI themselves, enabling them to guide their children on when it is appropriate and inappropriate to rely on AI. While AI might be convenient, Joseph believes it lacks the fascinating and intellectually stimulating qualities of human-generated work.