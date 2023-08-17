The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Education

In considering the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, it is important to ask the fundamental question of the purpose of school. Is it simply to memorize information, prepare students for the real world, or teach them how to think? This question serves as a key indicator of one’s thoughts surrounding AI in the classroom, according to educators Meghan Tocci and Gary Marchant.

Both Tocci, a high school English teacher, and Marchant, a college law professor, have been exploring ways to effectively incorporate AI into their respective classrooms. They agree that AI’s presence is no longer a question of “if,” but rather “when.”

Tocci believes that AI can be leveraged to enhance students’ understanding and comprehension. While AI excels at pattern recognition and data presentation, it cannot replicate the critical thinking, creativity, and interpretation necessary for constructing compelling arguments. Tocci emphasizes that she grades her students based on their understanding, which AI cannot forge on their behalf.

Similarly, Marchant, who teaches at Arizona State University, acknowledges the importance of adapting teaching to the reality of practicing law in the real world. AI is already widely used in the legal field, and the university has recently allowed applicants to openly use AI in their applications. Marchant highlights the need to understand both the benefits and limitations of AI usage in education.

Various institutions, such as Yale University, have already introduced AI into their courses. For example, in a writing humor course, students reflect on the unique elements of writing that AI cannot replicate. Tocci believes that embracing technology in education can provide students with greater access to information, change their thinking, and enhance their abilities, rather than replacing critical thinking processes.

While not all teachers may agree, Tocci and Marchant assert that AI’s integration into education is inevitable. They believe that this year will witness a significant increase in AI usage among students. Marchant confidently states that most students are already utilizing AI in some capacity.

In conclusion, the impact of AI in education is still unfolding, with educators exploring ways to leverage its benefits while acknowledging its limitations. The integration of AI into classrooms holds the potential to enhance learning experiences, empower students, and prepare them for the evolving demands of the real world.