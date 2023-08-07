Indian IT Companies Invest in AI Training for Employees

Indian IT services companies are focusing on training their staff in artificial intelligence (AI), as the interest in generative AI continues to grow. Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, and HCLTech are among the companies making substantial investments in upskilling their employees in AI, through collaborations with tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and others.

In the first quarter of FY 2023-24, Tech Mahindra trained 8,000 employees in AI. The company’s chief people officer and head of marketing, Harshvendra Soin, emphasized their commitment to creating a future-proof talent pool. TCS also announced plans to collaborate with Microsoft and train 25,000 employees on AI. They extended their partnership with Google to train their staff on Google Cloud’s Generative AI suite. So far, TCS has trained 50,000 employees in the basics of AI.

Wipro is equipping 20,000 employees with AI skills through an extended partnership with Google Cloud. The company has announced an investment of over $1 billion in AI over the next three years. HCLTech is training 10,000 employees on Microsoft’s AI suite and 18,000 employees on Google’s AI suite.

The interest in investing in employee skilling in AI comes as clients in the IT sector show a growing interest in generative AI. TCS CEO, K Krithivasan, highlighted the prominence of generative AI in client conversations. HCLTech’s C Vijaykumar reported 140 AI projects, both pilots and implementations. Infosys’ CEO, Salil Parekh, mentioned 80 generative AI projects and announced a $2 billion deal with an undisclosed client to integrate AI.

While AI is gaining traction in the Indian IT sector, its monetary impact may only be fully understood by the end of this fiscal year. It will also take time to analyze the effectiveness and importance of AI integration with operations across various industries, which will influence future AI deals.