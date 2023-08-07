Indian IT Companies Invest in AI Training for Employees

Indian IT services companies are prioritizing the training of their employees in artificial intelligence (AI), as interest in generative AI continues to grow. These companies are making significant investments in upskilling their staff and collaborating with tech giants such as Microsoft and Google to train them in their AI suites.

One such company is Tech Mahindra, whose Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Harshvendra Soin, announced that they have already trained 8,000 employees in AI in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

TCS, another major IT services company, also made a similar announcement last month. They plan to collaborate with Microsoft to train 25,000 employees in the company’s AI suite. TCS has already trained 50,000 associates in the basics of AI, and they have extended their partnership with Google to train their staff in Google Cloud’s Generative AI suite.

Wipro, too, has extended its partnership with Google Cloud to train 20,000 employees in AI. The company plans to invest over $1 billion in AI over the next three years.

HCLTech has also joined in on the AI upskilling trend. They announced that they will train 10,000 employees in Microsoft’s AI suite and 18,000 employees in Google’s AI suite.

This increased investment in employee skilling reflects the growing interest in generative AI among clients in the IT sector. The CEOs of TCS and HCLTech have reported that generative AI has been a significant topic in conversations with clients.

Despite the current interest in AI, it may take until the end of the fiscal year to fully understand the monetary impact of AI deals in the Indian IT sector. It will also take time to gauge the effectiveness and importance of integrating AI with operations in various industries, which would subsequently impact future AI deal flow.

It is clear that Indian IT companies recognize the importance of AI and are committed to equipping their employees with the necessary skills to stay competitive in the evolving digital landscape.