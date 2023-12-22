Exploring the Violent History of 4 Vesta: Insights from the Tatahouine Meteorite

In a recent study, scientists have delved into the origins of the Tatahouine meteorite, a rare type of achondrite known as a diogenite. These meteorites, named after the city in Tunisia where a fireball and meteorite fragments were witnessed in 1931, offer valuable insights into the early Solar System.

The city of Tatahouine, with its desert climate and traditional villages, became a significant filming location for the Star Wars movie series. Scenes from various Star Wars films were shot there, and Mark Hamill, the actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker, described the experience of being in Tatahouine as akin to being transported to another world.

Diogenites, including the Tatahouine meteorite, are igneous rocks that have solidified from lava or magma. These meteorites formed deep within an asteroid and cooled slowly, resulting in the growth of large crystals. The Tatahouine meteorite, for example, contains crystals as large as 5mm, with black veins cutting across the sample. These shock-induced impact melt veins are a result of high temperatures and pressures caused by a projectile colliding with the parent body of the meteorite.

By analyzing the spectrum of the meteorite and comparing it to asteroids and planets in our Solar System, scientists have proposed that diogenites, including Tatahouine, originate from 4 Vesta, the second largest asteroid in the asteroid belt. Meteorites from 4 Vesta offer valuable information about the early Solar System, with some dating back approximately 4 billion years.

The recent study examined 18 diogenites, including Tatahouine, and used radiometric argon-argon age dating techniques to determine their ages. By combining this dating technique with electron microscope analysis of deformation caused by impact events, the researchers were able to map the timing of impact events on 4 Vesta and the early Solar System. The study suggests that 4 Vesta experienced ongoing impact events until a catastrophic collision occurred approximately 3.4 billion years ago.

This catastrophic event led to the production of smaller rubble pile asteroids known as “vestoids.” These vestoids continued to collide with each other and eventually sent fragments hurtling towards Earth, including the meteorite that fell in Tatahouine. The study highlights the importance of investigating meteorites, revealing the violent history and evolution of asteroids in our Solar System.