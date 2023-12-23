Recent research conducted on diogenite meteorites, including the famous one that rained down on the city of Tatahouine in Tunisia, has shed light on the origin of these meteorites and provided insights into the early Solar System. The diogenite meteorite from Tatahouine, while not a fragment of Skywalker’s fictional home planet, Tatooine, shares its name with the city and has a fascinating composition and formation history.

Diogenites are a type of igneous meteorite that formed deep within asteroids and cooled slowly, resulting in the development of large crystals. The Tatahouine meteorite contains crystals as large as 5mm and distinct black veins, known as shock-induced impact melt veins, formed by the high temperatures and pressures caused by collisions on the meteorite’s parent body. These veins indicate that the meteorite has experienced pressures of up to 25 gigapascals, signifying a significant impact event.

By studying the spectrum of diogenite meteorites and comparing it to asteroids and planets in our Solar System, scientists have identified a likely origin for these meteorites. It is believed that diogenites, including the Tatahouine meteorite, originate from 4 Vesta, the second-largest asteroid in our asteroid belt. Meteorites from 4 Vesta provide valuable information about the early Solar System, as they are ancient, dating back approximately 4 billion years.

The recent study on 18 diogenite meteorites, including the one from Tatahouine, utilized radiometric argon-argon age dating techniques to determine their ages. By examining the ratio between different isotopes of argon, scientists were able to estimate the age of the meteorites. Additionally, electron backscatter diffraction, a microscopic technique, was used to evaluate deformation caused by impact events.

This combination of techniques allowed the researchers to map the timing of impact events on 4 Vesta and gain insights into the early Solar System. The study suggests that 4 Vesta experienced ongoing collisions until a catastrophic event occurred approximately 3.4 billion years ago. This event may have involved another colliding asteroid, resulting in the production of smaller rubble pile asteroids known as “vestoids.” These vestoids have caused meteorites to reach Earth over the past 50 to 60 million years, including the meteorite that captivated the residents of Tatahouine.

This research highlights the significance of studying meteorites to understand the evolution of asteroids and the dynamics of the early Solar System. Impact events played a crucial role in shaping the history of our Solar System, and meteorites like the diogenites offer a direct link to these events. By unraveling the mysteries of these meteorites, scientists can continue to uncover the violent past of our celestial neighborhood.