New RNA-Based Method Offers Sustainable Pest Control for Sugar Beets

Summary:

Researchers from the Julius Kühn Institute (JKI), the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME, and the Institute of Sugar Beet Research (IfZ) are collaborating on a project called ViVe_Beet to develop an innovative method for protecting sugar beets from yellowing viruses. The project aims to find a solution that effectively targets pests without harming other organisms. To achieve this, the researchers are using custom-designed double-stranded RNA molecules. These molecules are incorporated into a formulation and applied to the sugar beets to protect them from viruses. The research team has successfully identified effective genes and developed a formulation that protects the RNA molecules. Greenhouse spray trials have shown promising results, with a 70% mortality rate among aphids and a reduction in population size. Field trials are planned for next summer to further evaluate the effectiveness of this RNA-based method.

FAQs:

1. What is ViVe_Beet?

ViVe_Beet is a research project aimed at developing an environmentally friendly method for protecting sugar beets from yellowing viruses. The project involves scientists from the JKI, Fraunhofer IME, and IfZ.

2. How does the RNA-based method work?

The RNA-based method utilizes double-stranded RNA molecules that are specifically designed to target pests. These molecules are incorporated into a formulation and applied to the sugar beets. When the pests consume the RNA molecules, they trigger a natural immune response called RNA interference (RNAi), which effectively controls the pests.

3. What are the advantages of this method?

This RNA-based method offers targeted pest control without harming other organisms. It has the potential to be an environmentally friendly and sustainable solution for protecting plants from pests, viruses, and fungi.

4. What are the next steps for the project?

The research team plans to conduct field trials next summer to further evaluate the effectiveness of the RNA-based method. These trials will take into account various environmental factors and will be carried out by the JKI and the IfZ.

5. Can this method be applied to other crops?

Yes, the RNA-based method has the potential to be used for other crops as well. The specifically adapted double-stranded RNA molecules can be designed to target pests, viruses, or fungi that affect different crops, making it a versatile solution for plant protection.