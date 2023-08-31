Chinese tech giant Baidu has released a new chatbot called ERNIE Bot, which operates similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, the app is heavily censored and provides state-approved answers to taboo and sensitive questions. When tested by AFP, the chatbot sometimes refused to process certain inquiries altogether.

One of the topics that ERNIE cautiously handled was Taiwan. When asked about Taiwan’s status as a separate entity, ERNIE emphasized that Taiwan is part of China’s territory and that China’s sovereignty should not be violated. However, when questioned about Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, ERNIE appeared more lenient, acknowledging her contributions to Taiwan’s democratic development.

The Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 was another sensitive subject that ERNIE avoided discussing. When a question about the events of Tiananmen Square in 1989 was posed, ERNIE claimed to have no relevant information. If the crackdown was mentioned specifically, ERNIE simply redirected the conversation.

ERNIE also refrained from addressing questions about Xinjiang, a western region where allegations of the mass detention of Uyghur Muslims have been made. While it blocked questions about the number of detainees, it cautiously addressed the topic of vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang, highlighting the government’s perspective.

In regard to Hong Kong, ERNIE presented the official Chinese stance, attributing the unrest to “radical forces” engaging in violent protests. It failed to acknowledge the underlying grievances that fueled the demonstrations.

ERNIE did not explicitly disclose its relationship with the Chinese government but instead presented itself as an open platform. However, it did caution users about sensitive topics and legal issues, emphasizing their individual responsibility.

Although Baidu’s ERNIE Bot offers the convenience of an AI-based chatbot, its heavily censored nature raises concerns about restricted access to information and suppression of dissenting opinions in China.

Source: AFP (no URL provided)