Tabnine Introduces Tabnine Chat for Interacting with AI Models

Tabnine has recently launched the beta version of Tabnine Chat, a chat application that allows users to interact with Tabnine’s AI models using natural language. With the chat application operating within the integrated development environment (IDE), organizations can train using permissive code and deploy it in isolated environments.

Tabnine’s new chat functionality expands the capabilities of their AI assistant beyond code generation. It now provides assistance in explaining existing code, searching code repositories, and generating new code based on natural language specifications. The application supports strict security and compliance enterprise requirements and can manage private codebases, permissible open-source code, and Stack Overflow questions and answers.

Tabnine Enterprise offers isolated environment deployment options, including Virtual Private Cloud and on-premises deployment. This ensures complete code privacy and security. The chat application was exclusively trained on open-source code with permissive licenses, ensuring that the AI models are not trained on GPL or other copyleft code.

By integrating internal repositories with Tabnine Chat, organizations that possess a vast collection of internal APIs, libraries, services, and best practices can enhance their productivity. The chat application enables the dissemination of coding expertise, best practices, and lessons learned from extensive codebases and various data sources like Jira, Notion, and documentation platforms, making knowledge more accessible to all developers and facilitating faster onboarding for new team members.

Tabnine Chat also provides developers with insights into code structure, intent, and performance. It can assist with refactoring and enhancing code with additional capabilities, such as logging or generating documentation for specific code sections (docstrings). The team has released a video showcasing some of the new chat features.

The frontend application for Tabnine Chat is a React application embedded in a webview. It is currently available in IDEs like VS Code and JetBrains and supports multiple programming languages. Additionally, Tabnine software engineer Amir Bilu has published an article demonstrating how to integrate Tabnine Chat for Neovim using Tauri.

Tabnine Chat will only be available to Tabnine Enterprise and Pro users. The Pro plans start at $12 per month per user. Developers interested in participating in the private beta can join the waiting list by filling out a form.

While Tabnine is not the only company providing an AI-based “pair programming” tool, other popular IDE-based options include GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer.