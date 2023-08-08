American Consumer Sentiment on AI: Insights from Maveron Survey

According to a survey conducted by Seattle venture capital firm Maveron, American consumer sentiment on artificial intelligence (AI) is divided. The survey, conducted in partnership with market research firm A/B Consulting, interviewed 3,000 Americans to gather insights on topics such as AI uncertainty, loneliness, and security concerns.

Key insights from the survey include:

– 37% of consumers are excited about AI, while 40% express fear towards it.

– 39% believe that AI will render humans obsolete, while 41% disagree with this sentiment.

– Trust in AI recommendations stands at 20% among consumers, with a breakdown of 36% for households with income over $250,000 and 16% for households with income less than $50,000.

– Trust in AI is higher among millennials at 36%, compared to just 10% among baby boomers.

– Only 20% of consumers report using AI in the past week or month, with 31% having used it within the past year.

– Full-time students show a higher adoption of generative AI, with 39% having used it in the past month, which is 77% higher than the general population.

– Those in rural areas are less likely to have used generative AI in the past month, with only 14% reporting usage, which is 36% lower than the general population.

The survey also sheds light on the early adoption of technology by millennials, including:

– 37% of millennials reported using generative AI in the past month, 68% higher than the average American and 19% higher than Gen Z.

– 30% of millennials used cryptocurrency in the past month, 76% higher than the average American.

– 25% of millennials used an electric car in the past month, 108% higher than the average American.

– 42% of millennials used personalized health apps in the past month, 50% higher than the average American.

The divided sentiment on AI among Americans is consistent with findings from other recent surveys. The Maveron survey also explored other consumer insights, particularly regarding the impact of technology on feelings of loneliness as human-to-human interaction is replaced by online relationships. The survey found that 30% of Americans agree that they feel lonelier now than ever before, and 37% report not interacting with a person at least once a week. Additionally, the survey revealed that individuals who identify as “very liberal” are 37% more likely to feel lonely than the average American, and members of Gen Z are twice as likely to feel lonely as compared to baby boomers. Furthermore, 44% of Gen Z respondents reported having depression or anxiety, which is 57% higher than the overall population.