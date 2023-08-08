Americans are Split on Artificial Intelligence, According to Survey

According to a recent survey conducted by Seattle venture capital firm Maveron, American consumer sentiment about artificial intelligence (AI) is divided. The survey, conducted in collaboration with market research firm A/B Consulting, interviewed 3,000 Americans to gain insights on various topics including uncertainty surrounding AI, loneliness, and fear of security.

The key insights from the survey are as follows:

– 37% of consumers are excited about AI, while 40% are fearful.

– 39% believe AI will make humans obsolete, while 41% do not share this sentiment.

– 20% of consumers are likely to trust recommendations from AI, with a breakdown of 36% for those with a household income above $250,000 and 16% for those with income less than $50,000.

– Trust in AI is higher among millennials at 36%, compared to only 10% among baby boomers.

– Only 20% of consumers have used AI in the past week or month, with 31% having used it in the past year.

– Full-time students are more likely to have used generative AI in the past month, with 39% reporting usage, which is 77% higher compared to the general population.

– In rural areas, only 14% of individuals have used generative AI in the past month, which is 36% lower than the general population.

Maveron’s survey also provided insights on the millennial generation’s early adoption of technology:

– 37% of millennials have used generative AI in the past month, which is 68% higher than the average American and 19% higher than Gen Z.

– 30% of millennials have used cryptocurrency in the past month, 76% higher than the average American.

– 25% of millennials have used an electric car in the past month, 108% higher than the average American.

– 42% of millennials have used personalized health apps in the past month, 50% higher than the average American.

The survey results align with other polls, which also show differing attitudes towards and use of AI based on income, age, and racial and ethnic backgrounds.

The survey also delved into other consumer insights related to technology and loneliness:

– 30% of Americans agree that they feel lonelier now than ever before.

– 37% indicate that at least once a week, there will be a day when they don’t interact with another person.

– “Very liberal” individuals are 37% more likely to feel lonely than the average American.

– Gen Z members are twice as likely to feel lonely compared to the average baby boomer.

– 44% of Gen Z individuals report having depression or anxiety, which is 57% higher than the overall population.