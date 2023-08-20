Surging Demand for AI Chips Creates New Shortage

The global chip shortage that occurred during the pandemic may have subsided, but now a new chip shortage has emerged. The demand for high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs) needed to deploy advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) models is surging as companies scramble to develop and integrate these models into their systems. GPUs are critical for running the calculations involved in training and deploying AI algorithms, but very few companies produce them.

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, is the dominant player in the AI chip space due to its GPUs used for AI training. The company’s market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion in May 2023, holding an estimated 80% to 95% of the market. Despite Nvidia’s pledge to increase production to meet the growing demand, it is struggling to keep up with the ongoing boom.

The shortage of GPUs has been noted as a potential risk factor for investors, as highlighted in Microsoft’s annual report. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also testified to Congress earlier this year, stating that the GPU shortage was making it challenging for their ChatGPT system to handle its workload.

Additionally, deep-pocketed players are entering the AI market, further driving up prices and intensifying the chip demand. Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia recently purchased 3,000 of Nvidia’s high-powered H100 chips for $40,000 each, while Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Bytedance ordered around $5 billion worth of GPUs from the company.

This soaring demand is causing concerns among AI startups, as they fear they may not be able to access the necessary chips when they are ready to launch their products. Startups are specifically worried about a shortage of GPUs for inference, the process of generating answers from AI models.

The scarcity of AI chips continues to be a critical issue in the industry, impacting companies’ ability to develop AI technologies and meet market demand.