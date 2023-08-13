Generative AI: Exploring the Current State and Future Potential

Companies across industries have begun adopting generative AI as a means to enhance productivity and potentially automate certain tasks. Although the technology has been in existence for decades, major enterprise software companies have gradually incorporated AI into their platforms without the same level of fanfare witnessed today.

One of the challenges has been defining AI itself. Early adopters tended to personify and package AI, giving it names like Einstein, Sensei, or Watson. However, AI is not a tangible product that can be easily defined. These companies integrated AI into various parts of their product lines, aiming to augment their existing offerings.

The introduction of GPT-4 and the subsequent hype surrounding generative AI has brought the technology to the forefront. Suddenly, AI is receiving unprecedented attention. However, it remains uncertain whether this hype translates into an actual market or how many companies are genuinely embracing generative AI amidst all the noise.

Nevertheless, there is a clear curiosity about what AI can deliver. Enterprise software vendors have incorporated AI into their offerings, leveraging its functionality for enhanced marketing strategies. Startups have also emerged, such as Cohere, Anthropic, Writer, and Jasper, aiming to build businesses focused on foundational models and tools for generative AI in the enterprise space.

In the midst of this AI frenzy, it is essential to step back and understand the current landscape. Is there truly an AI market, or is it an enabling technology that will soon be integrated into every aspect of our lives, making its existence less distinct?

Let’s examine some data. While there is an abundance of talk about AI, how are Fortune 500 and 2000 companies actually implementing it? It seems that large companies are approaching AI with caution, as is typical in their risk-averse nature. Although there is significant interest, these organizations are taking measured steps to fully comprehend the implications of adopting AI.

As generative AI continues to evolve and mature, it is important to assess its current position while considering its future potential. The true extent of the AI market remains ambiguous, but its impact has already begun reshaping industries and inspiring innovation across various sectors.