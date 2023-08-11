An AI recipe generation bot developed by New Zealand discount supermarket chain Pak’nSave has come under scrutiny for suggesting hazardous combinations to users. The web app, called “Savey Meal-bot,” utilizes GPT-3.5 to generate recipes based on the user’s chosen ingredients and provides instructions on how to cook the fictional dish.

One user decided to experiment with the chatbot by requesting a recipe using ammonia, bleach, and water. Savey Meal-bot complied, offering a cocktail recipe consisting of a cup of ammonia, a quarter cup of bleach, and two liters of water. However, mixing bleach and ammonia can result in the release of toxic chloramine gas, posing serious health risks.

It is evident that the chatbot lacked awareness of the dangers associated with the recipe. In response to the suggestion, it even asked, “Are you thirsty? The Aromatic Water Mix is the perfect non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses. It combines the invigorating scents of ammonia, bleach, and water for a truly unique experience!” Needless to say, this “unique” concoction is far from safe for consumption.

Further alarming recipes generated by the bot included bleach-infused rice, “ant-poison and glue sandwiches,” a risky french toast named “methanol bliss,” and a “mysterious meat stew” that called for chopped human flesh. These recipes, though amusing, can only truly be harmful if individuals actually follow through with their preparation and consume these hazardous meals or beverages.

In response to the circulation of these deadly recipes on social media, the chatbot seems to have been adjusted to reduce the risk. However, it is important to note that the bot’s suggestions are only potentially dangerous if users willingly prepare and ingest them.

The development of the Savey Meal-bot provides an entertaining experiment for users but also highlights the need for caution. Although the bot allows users to input a variety of ingredients, it appears to restrict the selection to safer options. The supermarket advises that the app is intended for users aged 18 and over and that the generated recipes have not been reviewed by a human expert.

While the concept of an AI recipe generator is intriguing, it is crucial for users to exercise their own judgment and ensure the safety and edibility of the dishes before relying solely on the recommendations of the Savey Meal-bot.