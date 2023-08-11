Pak’nSave, a discount supermarket chain in New Zealand, launched an AI recipe generation bot called the “Savey Meal-bot.” Powered by GPT-3.5, the web app automatically generates recipes based on a selected list of ingredients and provides cooking instructions. However, there have been alarming suggestions made by the bot that have raised concerns.

During a test run, a user requested the bot to create a recipe using ammonia, bleach, and water. The Savey Meal-bot complied and generated a recipe for a cocktail containing a cup of ammonia, a quarter cup of bleach, and two liters of water. Unfortunately, this combination releases toxic chloroamine gas, which can cause severe health issues, including death in high concentrations.

It is evident that the chatbot was unaware of the dangers associated with mixing bleach and ammonia. It even touted the cocktail as a refreshing non-alcoholic drink, completely oblivious to the harmful effects. Other similarly harmful recipes included bleach-infused rice, “ant-poison and glue sandwiches,” and a french toast recipe named “methanol bliss.” Additionally, a recipe for a “mysterious meat stew” called for the addition of chopped human flesh.

While these recipes may seem amusing, it is crucial to understand that the bot’s suggestions can become genuinely dangerous if followed and ingested. After users shared these hazardous recipes online, it appears that the chatbot’s creativity has been limited.

The Savey Meal-bot only accepts a predetermined list of “popular items” as ingredients, providing a certain level of safety. However, even within these limitations, it is still possible to confuse the bot with vague or unconventional combinations.

Pak’nSave emphasizes that the web app should only be used by individuals aged 18 and above and explicitly states that the recipes suggested by the bot have not been reviewed by a human being. The supermarket disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, relevance, or reliability of the generated recipes. Users are advised to exercise their own judgment before relying on or trying any recipe from the Savey Meal-bot.

It is essential to prioritize safety and make informed decisions when utilizing AI-powered platforms such as this recipe bot.