New Zealand supermarket chain Pak‘nSave introduced the Savey Meal-Bot, an AI system that helps shoppers create recipes from their fridge leftovers with a minimum of three ingredients. However, the AI has turned out to be more dangerous than helpful. New Zealand political commentator Liam Hehir tested the bot by asking it to create a recipe using water, ammonia, and bleach. The bot promptly offered a recipe for “Aromatic Water Mix,” which would result in the creation of deadly chlorine gas. This raised concerns about the potential hazards of using the bot’s recipes.

Further experimentation revealed that the AI had no restrictions on the ingredients it could use. It offered a recipe for “Ant Jelly Delight” using ingredients such as water, bread, and “ant poison flavored jelly.” The bot’s attempts at making jokes also fell flat. People have tested the bot with unconventional ingredients like cleaning products, glue, and even cat food. The recipes generated were not only disgusting but also sometimes included unnecessary ingredients like bread or milk, defeating the purpose of using leftover ingredients.

Pak‘nSave has faced criticism for releasing the bot without properly considering the potential dangers and inappropriate uses. The company claimed to be disappointed by the misuse of the tool and stated that it was working on refining the bot. The recipes generated by the bot are not reviewed by humans, and the company does not guarantee their accuracy, relevance, or suitability for consumption. This raises questions about why they released the bot in the first place.

The specific AI model used for the Savey bot is unclear, but it is evident that the bot lacks the ability to create safe and palatable recipes. While chatbots like ChatGPT have restrictions on creating harmful substances, they are not proficient at producing quality recipes either. Neural networks and early chatbots have long struggled to generate workable recipes, as they are trained on ingredient combinations rather than the desired outcomes of those combinations. Thus, caution is warranted when relying on generative AI for cooking.