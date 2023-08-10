A New Zealand supermarket chain, Pak ‘n’ Save, has recently introduced an app that uses AI to generate meal plans for customers. The app was designed to help customers creatively use up leftovers during the cost of living crisis. Users are required to enter various ingredients they have at home, and the app then generates a meal plan or recipe along with cheerful commentary.

Initially, the app gained attention on social media for suggesting unappealing recipes such as an “oreo vegetable stir-fry.” However, as customers began experimenting with a wider range of household items, the app started producing even more unusual recommendations. Some of these include recipes for a chlorine gas drink called “aromatic water mix” and “poison bread sandwiches.” The app describes the chlorine gas drink as a refreshing beverage without mentioning the potential harm it can cause, including lung damage or death.

The app’s quirky meal suggestions were shared on social media by users, with recommendations ranging from “bleach-infused rice surprise” to a “methanol bliss” that resembles turpentine-flavored French toast. One New Zealand political commentator even posted one of the app’s “recipes” on Twitter, sparking further discussion and experimentation.

A spokesperson for Pak ‘n’ Save expressed disappointment at the misuse of the app, stating that it was intended for its original purpose. The supermarket will be reviewing and fine-tuning the app’s controls to ensure safety and usefulness. They highlighted that the app’s terms and conditions state that users should be over 18 and also added a warning notice acknowledging that the recipes are not reviewed by humans and may not be suitable for consumption.

In conclusion, while the supermarket app aimed to help customers make use of leftover ingredients, it inadvertently generated some unusual and potentially dangerous meal recommendations. The supermarket is taking steps to address the issue and improve the app’s functionality.