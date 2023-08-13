A supermarket in New Zealand, Pak ‘n’ Save, recently introduced an AI meal planning app called Savey Meal-bot to simplify the process of preparing meals. However, it unintentionally offered customers recipes for dangerous substances when they experimented with non-grocery items.

The app suggested a recipe for chlorine gas, labeling it as an “aromatic water mix” and a “perfect non-alcoholic beverage to quench your thirst and refresh your senses.” It failed to mention the severe health risks of inhaling chlorine gas, which include constricted airways, fluid buildup in the lungs, and potential death.

Another alarming suggestion was “poison bread sandwiches,” which raised concerns due to the serious consequences it could cause if consumed.

New Zealand political pundit Liam Hehir shared this unusual find on Twitter, encouraging others to input various household items into the app and share their results. The responses included recipes for bleach-based mocktails, bleach-infused rice, methanol-infused french toast, and an ant-poison and glue sandwich.

In response to the inappropriate use of the app, the supermarket issued a statement criticizing those who have misused the tool and reiterated its intended purpose. They also emphasized that they would continue to improve and fine-tune their controls to ensure the app’s safety. Additionally, the supermarket added a warning notice on the meal planner, highlighting that the recipes generated by the Savey Meal-bot are not reviewed by humans and may not provide a balanced or safe meal for consumption.

It is important to note that the company states the app is intended for users over 18 years old, as mentioned in their terms and conditions.

Overall, the accidental suggestions of dangerous recipes by the AI meal planning app have prompted the supermarket to take measures to address the issue and enhance user safety.