Super Micro Computer Inc. Shares Fall on Weak Outlook

Super Micro Computer Inc. shares experienced a decline during extended trading on Tuesday due to the company’s weak outlook. Despite an expected increase in spending to support artificial intelligence technology, Super Micro forecasted a less favorable outlook for its AI sales.

Super Micro estimates adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $3.50 per share and revenue of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion for the first quarter. However, Wall Street analysts had initially expected $3.21 per share and revenue of $2.2 billion.

The company also provided its revenue guidance for the entire year, expecting it to be between $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion. This figure falls slightly shy of analysts’ predictions, which anticipated revenue of $9.88 billion.

Following the release of this information, Super Micro’s shares plummeted 9.5% in after-hours trading, following a 1.7% decline during the regular session. The stock ended the day at $347.40.

During the fourth quarter, Super Micro reported a net income of $193.6 million, or $3.43 per share, in comparison to $140.8 million, or $2.60 per share, during the same period in the previous year. If adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, the company’s earnings were $3.51 per share, up from $1.63 per share in the previous year. Additionally, the company’s revenue increased to $2.18 billion from $1.64 billion in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Super Micro’s positive forecast last quarter led to an increase in share prices, as the company’s outlook exceeded analysts’ estimates in the field of artificial intelligence. Year to date, Super Micro shares have risen by an impressive 323%. In comparison, shares of Nvidia Corp. have increased by over 200%, the PHLX Semiconductor Index has risen by more than 45%, and the S&P 500 has grown by over 17%.