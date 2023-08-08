Super Micro Computer Reports Strong Q4 Earnings, Disappoints with Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) announced its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue results, surpassing analyst estimates. However, despite the positive performance, SMCI stock experienced a significant decline as its fiscal 2024 outlook failed to meet expectations in the AI industry.

In the fourth quarter ending June 30, SMCI earnings jumped by 34% to $3.51 per share, exceeding the predicted $2.91 per share. Additionally, revenue saw a 32% increase to $2.18 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.98 billion.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, beginning with the current September quarter, Super Micro Computer projected revenue of $10 billion. This forecast is slightly higher than the estimated $9.88 billion predicted by analysts, but it fell short of market expectations, causing a negative reaction in SMCI stock price.

Super Micro Computer, also known as Supermicro, is a San Jose-based company that specializes in manufacturing computer servers, custom motherboards, networking gear, data storage, and power supplies predominantly used in internet data centers. The rising demand for high-performance computer and networking gear is fueled by the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence software processed in these data centers.

Supermicro has established collaborations with leading AI processor manufacturers such as Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the development of server and storage systems.

Despite the setback in its fiscal 2024 outlook, Super Micro Computer has garnered attention as one of the notable AI stocks to monitor. In 2023, SMCI stock has achieved impressive growth, surging by 321%.

