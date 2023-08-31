Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Vision for AI and AI Products in Development

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, has expressed his enthusiasm for releasing AI products and recently made several announcements at Google’s I/O developer conference. In an email sent to all staff, Pichai explained the company’s eagerness to release AI products, stating that he sees Google’s progress reflected everywhere. Pichai believes that AI will soon impact every product of every company and disrupt jobs, calling for regulations and guidelines to ensure that the technology aligns with human values.

Despite concerns about society being unprepared for the rapid advancements of AI, Pichai is eager to release AI products that can improve people’s lives and increase productivity. He believes that AI has the potential to transform the way we live and work.

Google is actively developing various AI products, some of which include:

1. AI Snapshots: The flagship search engine will be enhanced with AI snapshots, where A.I.-generated answers will be displayed at the top of search results for certain queries. Users can then further refine their search with follow-up questions.

2. Duet AI: Google is working on AI features for its Workspace suite of apps, such as Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Gmail. The official branding for this effort is called Duet AI.

3. Generative AI: Google has been applying AI to make its products more helpful. With generative AI, Google is reimagining its core products, including Search. This includes features like “Help Me Write” in Gmail and Google Photos’ search capabilities.

4. Search Generative Experience: Google’s search engine is testing new AI capabilities called the “Search Generative Experience,” which has been in testing for several weeks. Pichai announced at the conference that more AI integration will be implemented, including a new look and feel for the search engine.

5. Bard: Google is publicly testing its chat AI, Bard, while holding back more advanced AIs to allow society to become more accustomed to the technology.

Overall, Sundar Pichai is enthusiastic about releasing AI products that can enhance people’s lives. With AI snapshots, generative AI, and other developments, Google is taking a bold and responsible approach to AI innovation.

