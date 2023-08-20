Rishi Sunak Plans £100m Investment in AI Chips to Boost Computing Power

The UK government, led by Rishi Sunak, is set to invest up to £100m of taxpayer money in procuring high-powered artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The goal is to catch up in the global race for computing power and establish Britain as a global leader in the AI field. The effort is being led by UK Research and Innovation, a science funding body, which has been in discussions with IT giants Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

The government aims to create a national “AI Research Resource” and has allocated £100m to the project. However, there are concerns that this amount is insufficient to meet the government’s AI ambitions. Civil servants are pushing for additional funding to be allocated in the coming months.

Graphics processing units (GPUs), such as those produced by Nvidia, are crucial components for building AI systems like ChatGPT. The government review highlighted the lack of a dedicated AI compute resource in the UK, with fewer than 1,000 high-end Nvidia chips available to researchers. It recommended making at least 3,000 top-spec GPUs available as soon as possible.

To bridge the computing resource gap, Jeremy Hunt, previously responsible for allocating £900m for computing resources, set aside slightly over £50m for AI resources. However, it is expected that this amount will increase to between £70m and £100m. This increase in funding is in response to the global race among tech giants, such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, to secure the in-demand AI chips.

The UK government plans to have the AI Research Resource operational by next summer. Separately, there is a £100m taskforce that will conduct safety research into AI systems like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Officials are also considering developing a publicly-funded language model, similar to ChatGPT, and exploring AI deployment in public services like the NHS.

Rishi Sunak aims to position the UK as a hub for setting global standards in AI development. He is spearheading plans for an AI safety summit, expected to take place at Bletchley Park, where international agreements between governments and AI companies can be formed.

The government spokesperson emphasized their commitment to maintaining the UK’s position as a global leader in science, innovation, and technology. Nvidia declined to comment on the matter.