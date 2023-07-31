Schizophrenia Drug Development Faces Setback as Sumitomo Pharma’s AI-Discovered Molecule Fails Phase 3 Studies

Schizophrenia drugs primarily target the same area in the brain, but pharmaceutical companies are seeking to enhance the effectiveness and minimize side effects by focusing on new targets. Unfortunately, the future looks bleak for one such therapy developed by Sumitomo Pharma, as their small molecule discovered using artificial intelligence technology has failed in two Phase 3 studies.

The initial Phase 3 study included 435 adults with schizophrenia. Sumitomo reported that treatment with their once-daily pill named ulotaront resulted in a reduction in severity according to the assessment scale for the disorder. However, the preliminary results showed that neither of the treatment groups demonstrated superiority over the placebo in terms of score changes after six weeks of treatment.

In the second Phase 3 study involving 464 patients, both groups administered with ulotaront showed slightly larger reductions in scores compared to the placebo. However, these changes at week six were not statistically significant enough to establish efficacy.

It is common to observe high placebo responses in clinical trials of psychiatric drugs, and ulotaront studies also experienced this effect. Hiroshi Nomura, the CEO of Sumitomo Pharma, believes that the high placebo response may have masked the therapeutic effects of their innovative molecule. Additionally, Nomura suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic might have influenced the placebo responses.

Ulotaront is a small molecule agonist that targets trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1), which regulates neurotransmitters. It originated from a partnership between Sumitomo subsidiary Sunovion and PsychoGenics, a contract research organization utilizing an AI-based drug discovery technology platform. The goal of this collaboration was to develop a drug that does not target dopamine D2, unlike existing schizophrenia drugs on the market.

The compound screening approach utilized PsychoGenics’ SmartCube technology, employing computer vision to analyze the behavior of mice treated with potential drugs. Ulotaront emerged as a promising candidate with the potential to improve negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Ulotaront is currently the most advanced candidate from the collaboration between Sumitomo and Otsuka Pharmaceutical in the field of psychiatry and neurology, which began two years ago. Otsuka has provided an upfront payment of $270 million to Sunovion, with a commitment of up to $620 million in milestone payments, to jointly develop and potentially commercialize four drugs. With their antipsychotic product Latuda facing patent expiration in the U.S., Sumitomo aims to find a successor.

Sumitomo plans to closely collaborate with Otsuka to analyze the data from ulotaront’s schizophrenia studies and discuss the results with the FDA to determine the next steps for the program. Apart from schizophrenia, ulotaront is also in early clinical development for psychosis associated with Parkinson’s disease. The partnership’s other three programs are currently in preclinical development and focus on bipolar disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and agitation in Alzheimer’s disease.