Schizophrenia Drug’s Phase 3 Trials Fall Short

Schizophrenia drugs typically target the same area in the brain, but pharmaceutical companies are exploring new targets in hopes of improving efficacy and reducing side effects. One such therapy, ulotaront, developed by Sumitomo Pharma, faced disappointing results in two Phase 3 studies.

The first study involved 435 adults with schizophrenia. Sumitomo reported that treatment with ulotaront led to a reduction in severity according to a standardized scale. However, neither of the treatment groups demonstrated superiority over the placebo in terms of change in score after six weeks of treatment.

In the second study, which included 464 patients, both groups receiving ulotaront showed some reduction in scores compared to the placebo. However, these changes were not statistically significant.

It is common to observe high placebo responses in psychiatric drug trials, and ulotaront studies were no exception. Hiroshi Nomura, the CEO of Sumitomo Pharma, suggested that the high placebo response may have masked the therapeutic effect of the drug. He also noted that the studies took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, and initial analyses suggest that the pandemic may have impacted the placebo responses.

Ulotaront is a small molecule agonist designed to target trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1), which modulates neurotransmitters. The drug emerged from a partnership between Sumitomo subsidiary Sunovion and PsychoGenics, a contract research organization utilizing artificial intelligence technology for drug discovery. The goal of the partnership was to develop a drug that does not target dopamine D2 receptors like existing schizophrenia medications on the market.

Ulotaront is the most advanced candidate in a collaboration between Sumitomo and Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Otsuka paid Sumitomo $270 million upfront and committed to additional milestone payments for the development and potential commercialization of four drugs. Sumitomo is seeking a successor to Latuda, an antipsychotic that is losing its patent protection in the U.S.

Sumitomo plans to work closely with Otsuka to analyze the data from the ulotaront studies and discuss the results with the FDA to determine the next steps for the program. Ulotaront is also being explored for psychosis related to Parkinson’s disease, and the collaboration with Otsuka involves three other programs in preclinical development for bipolar disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and agitation in Alzheimer’s disease.