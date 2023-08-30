Substack Introduces AI-Powered Tools for Easier Podcasting

Substack, a popular platform for podcasters, has announced the introduction of new AI-powered tools that aim to simplify the podcasting process. These tools enable users to generate transcripts and audiograms effortlessly, enhancing the overall podcasting experience.

With the new AI tool, users can quickly create transcripts of their podcast episodes or narrations within a minute. The generated transcript can then be edited to suit the user’s preferences. Once finalized, the transcript can be published on its dedicated tab within the episode post page.

In addition, users can choose a specific passage from their transcript to create an audiogram, which is a visually appealing combination of text and audio that can be easily shared on social media. This feature allows podcasters to showcase their episodes in an engaging format.

Substack emphasizes that these AI tools are meant to enhance the work of writers and creators, rather than replace them. The company believes that AI technology can help empower content creators by providing them with new capabilities.

To access the new tools, Substack users simply need to navigate to their dashboard and create an episode post. Once in editing mode and after uploading the audio, an option to generate the transcript will be presented. After clicking the “Generate Transcript” button, the transcript will be ready in approximately a minute. By default, the transcript will be included in the post alongside the episode, but users can choose to disable this option if desired.

Once the transcript is published, users have the ability to select a passage and create an audiogram for social media sharing.

Substack acknowledges that these tools are still in early stages and will continue to evolve over time. They encourage users to explore and experiment with the tools, promising that they will improve based on user feedback and needs.

