The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) tools into clinical practice, such as clinical decision support (CDS) algorithms, is aiding physicians in crucial decision-making regarding patient diagnosis and treatment. However, the success of these technologies depends largely on physicians’ understanding of these tools, a skill set that is currently lacking.

As AI systems like ChatGPT find their way into everyday use, physicians will start to see these tools incorporated into their clinical practice to help them make important decisions on the diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions. These tools, referred to as clinical decision support (CDS) algorithms, serve to guide healthcare providers in making crucial determinations, such as which antibiotics to prescribe or whether to recommend a risky heart surgery.

The success of these new technologies, however, depends largely on how physicians interpret and act upon a tool’s risk predictions – and that requires a unique set of skills that many are currently lacking.

CDS algorithms are versatile and can predict various outcomes under conditions of clinical uncertainty. They range from regression-derived risk calculators to sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence-based systems. Such algorithms can predict scenarios like which patients are at highest risk of life-threatening sepsis resulting from an uncontrolled infection, or which therapy is most likely to prevent sudden death in a patient with heart disease.

While some clinical decision support tools are already incorporated into electronic medical record systems, healthcare providers often find the current software to be cumbersome and difficult to use. Proposed solutions include improving probabilistic skills, incorporating algorithmic output into decision making, and practicing interpreting CDS predictions in applied learning.

To address the gap in understanding, medical education and clinical training should incorporate explicit coverage of probabilistic reasoning tailored specifically to CDS algorithms. Physicians should be taught to critically evaluate and use CDS predictions in their clinical decision-making, and practice-based learning should involve applying algorithms to individual patients and examining how different inputs affect predictions. There should also be an emphasis on communication skills in discussing CDS-guided decision-making with patients.

In an initiative to enhance healthcare providers’ understanding of these technologies, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the University of Maryland, College Park, and the University of Maryland Medical System have launched plans for a new Institute for Health Computing (IHC). The institute aims to leverage recent advances in artificial intelligence and other computing methods to enhance disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. The IHC plans to offer formal educational opportunities in data sciences, including a certification in health data science.

Improving physicians’ understanding of probabilistic skills and integrating AI tools into clinical decision-making will not only optimize the use of CDS algorithms but also enhance overall evidence-based medicine practices. This transformative era of medicine will integrate vast troves of data into machine learning systems to personalize care for individual patients.