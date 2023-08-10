Business Owners Share Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence in Downtown St. Cloud

Small business owners in downtown St. Cloud were asked about their opinions on artificial intelligence (AI). The majority of them found AI to be beneficial to their businesses. Laura Kuntzevich, owner of Lavender Patch, expressed her happiness in using AI to learn about customer trends but emphasized that it should not replace her efforts on social media. She believes in maintaining real-life interactions with customers through platforms like Facebook, where she goes live to inform customers about the latest deals and engages with them in the comments.

A study conducted by Constant Contact revealed that 91% of small business owners found their shops or restaurants to be more successful when using AI. According to Laura Goldberg, a representative from Constant Contact, AI has been prevalent for some time in the form of automatic emails and reminders. However, she believes that the current application of AI in consumer tools enables business owners to focus more on their products rather than spending excessive time on marketing.

On the other hand, Lesly Dorminy, owner of 34 Fireflies, expressed her reluctance to give up real-life interactions for the sake of an easier day-to-day routine. She believes that AI has eliminated the human factor from many aspects of business operations. Dorminy has a specific vision for how things should look, and she doesn’t think a computer can replicate that.

Dianery Vazquez and Savannah Thai, the owners of Savvy Sweets, are open to using AI but admitted that they are still new to its potential applications. They have noticed AI appearing on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, but they are still in the process of learning how to effectively utilize it. They emphasized that personal connections play a crucial role in attracting and retaining customers.

The study also indicated that around 30% of small business owners expect AI to save them at least $5,000 in the upcoming year.