Orbis International Study Shows Feasibility and High Patient Satisfaction with AI-Based Diabetic Retinopathy Screening

Orbis International has conducted a study in partnership with the Rwanda International Institute of Ophthalmology, revealing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting diabetic retinopathy in patients. The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, demonstrates that AI-based screening for diabetic retinopathy is not only feasible in diabetes clinics in sub-Saharan Africa but also leads to high levels of patient satisfaction.

The research examined patient satisfaction levels with AI screening using Orbis’s Cybersight AI tool. The screenings took place during routine appointments at four diabetes clinics in and near Kigali, Rwanda. The study found that patient satisfaction with AI screening was over 99%, with a majority of participants preferring AI over human graders.

Several factors contributed to the high satisfaction levels. Integrating the AI screening model into the existing workflow at the diabetes clinics saved time and travel costs for patients, especially those in rural areas. Most patients did not need to have their pupils dilated for the screening, reducing time commitment and temporary blurred vision. Printed reports provided immediate information about the condition and risks, eliminating the need to wait for delayed reporting from human graders.

The study demonstrated that the Cybersight AI tool performed well and resulted in accurate referrals from diabetes clinics. Given the increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in sub-Saharan Africa, access to screening is crucial for preventing visual impairment. However, low-resource settings like Rwanda lack the infrastructure and trained personnel to implement effective screenings.

The use of AI enables medical personnel and patients in non-ophthalmic settings to conduct screenings. This approach is particularly beneficial in regions with a shortage of ophthalmologists. Training other medical personnel to conduct diabetic retinopathy screenings allows ophthalmologists to focus on specialized care.

The AI screening camera was described as a “miracle” by Etienne Uwingabire, a senior nurse and Director of the Rwanda Diabetes Association. The camera provides a direct response, allowing patients to know the status of their eyes immediately. Uwingabire and the clinic team underwent training to use the camera, and now they can supervise other members of the clinic in its use.

This study adds to Orbis’s previous research, which showed that AI screening increases the uptake of diabetic retinopathy referral services by patients. The findings highlight the potential of AI in improving access to screening and preventing vision loss or blindness from diabetic retinopathy. However, making the technology affordable and accessible to all remains a challenge.