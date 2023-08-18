Reskilling in the Age of AI: What You Need to Know

Reskilling is an imperative in today’s rapidly evolving workplace. It is not just a way to soften the blow of layoffs or create a positive PR narrative. Rather, it should be seen as a response to new tasks or company-specific needs. This is one of the major trends identified by a research team at the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard’s Digital Reskilling Lab and the BCG Henderson Institute.

According to the researchers, reskilling needs to involve every leader and manager within an organization. It should be approached as a change-management initiative, focusing on helping individuals and teams acclimate to new skills or processes. Business leaders also need to make the benefits of reskilling clear to employees and consider government programs and industry coalitions to support these efforts.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) and big data are among the most desired skills in today’s workplace. Many knowledge workers may find themselves in completely new fields due to the significant impact of AI and other technologies on their work. Companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, Ericsson, and McDonald’s have already integrated reskilling pathways into their policies, tools, and IT platforms.

The World Economic Forum predicts that 44% of the workforce will need to be trained on new skill sets in the next five years. AI is expected to be adopted by nearly 75% of surveyed companies, leading to both job growth and job losses. Organizations have recognized that analytical thinking, creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, and agility are the most important core skills. However, AI and big data are also gaining prominence in reskilling strategies.

The ability to use AI is in high demand across various industries. It is considered more important than computer programming, networking and cybersecurity skills, general technological literacy, and design and user experience. About 20% of employees in AI-driven organizations may need to be reskilled.

McKinsey’s study on generative AI adoption reveals that organizations adopting AI expect to reskill around 20% of their workforce. High-performing AI organizations are more likely to reskill over 30% of their employees. While AI may increase the amount of work that can be automated, it is not expected to replace entire roles.

Reskilling and upskilling go hand in hand, where reskilling focuses on acquiring entirely new skills for different roles or job titles, and upskilling enhances existing skills within the current role. Both are essential in the age of AI to adapt to the evolving demands of the workplace.