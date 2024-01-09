New Insight into the Evolution of Vertebrate Jaws

Vertebrate jaws have long been a subject of scientific inquiry, and researchers are continually trying to uncover their evolutionary origins and development across different species. A recent study conducted by scientists from the University of Tsukuba, Ehime University, and other research institutions in Japan and Europe has shed new light on the crucial component of vertebrate jaws known as the trigeminal nerve.

The trigeminal nerve is a sensory and motor nerve that plays a key role in the manipulation of the jaw. In their study, the researchers examined the distribution of trigeminal sensory neurons and the expression patterns of Hmx genes in lamprey (jawless vertebrates) and sharks (jawed vertebrates).

Interestingly, lamprey, which lack a clear jaw-like structure, were found to possess the trigeminal nerve. This observation suggests that lamprey evolved differently than sharks, which have a conventional vertebrate jaw.

The research team discovered unique patterns in the distribution of neuronal somata and Hmx gene expression in lamprey that were not present in sharks. While sharks exhibited similar Hmx expression patterns and trigeminal nerve neuron distribution to those observed in mice, lamprey showed distinct patterns.

Based on these findings, the researchers proposed two alternative hypotheses to explain the evolutionary journey of trigeminal nerve branches.

This study provides valuable insights into the evolutionary origins of vertebrate jaws, which have been a subject of ongoing scientific inquiry. Further research on the trigeminal nerve in lamprey and sharks could potentially lead to new discoveries and a deeper understanding of jaw evolution.

Source: phys.org