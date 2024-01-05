Exploring Tolerance to Pink Rib Disorder in Lettuce in Subtropical Environments

Lettuce is a widely cultivated crop in the United States, with significant production in California, Arizona, and Florida. Although Florida’s contribution to the overall lettuce industry is relatively small, the lettuce grown in this region is in high demand due to its availability during the winter and spring months. However, lettuce shelf life is often limited by postharvest factors, including physiological disorders such as pink rib or pinking.

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science, researchers investigated the tolerance of lettuce germplasm to pink rib disorder in humid subtropical environments. The study involved planting diverse lettuce accessions for different harvest seasons over two winter/spring periods in Belle Glade, FL. Harvested midribs were intentionally wounded to induce pink rib and stored under simulated commercial conditions.

The severity of pink rib was assessed using a 5-point subjective scale, and interactions between genotype and environment were analyzed to understand the factors that contribute to the development of pink rib during storage and between planting seasons. The researchers discovered genetic variations in pink rib severity among the lettuce accessions adapted to the humid subtropical climate.

While there are ongoing breeding programs focused on reducing pink rib severity in lettuce, long-term solutions have yet to be identified. However, this study provides valuable insights into accessions with lower susceptibility to pink rib, which could aid in mitigating this disorder in the future. Certain lettuce accessions, including Cordoba, Galactic, Hialeah, Holbrook, H1098, B1190, and 45060, exhibited less pink rib severity compared to others.

The identification of these accessions opens up possibilities for genetic studies and breeding programs to develop cultivars that combine low susceptibility to pink rib with other desirable qualities. Ultimately, this research contributes to the ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and shelf life of lettuce, benefitting both producers and consumers.

Summary:

A study conducted in Florida evaluated the tolerance of lettuce germplasm to pink rib disorder in humid subtropical environments. By identifying lettuce accessions with lower susceptibility to pink rib, the study provides valuable information for long-term solutions to mitigate this disorder. The research highlights specific accessions that exhibit less pink rib severity and encourages further genetic and breeding studies to develop lettuce varieties with improved tolerance to pink rib disorder.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is pink rib disorder in lettuce?

Pink rib disorder is a physiological disorder in lettuce characterized by the discoloration of midribs, resulting in a pink appearance. It can impact the quality and shelf life of lettuce.

How is pink rib severity measured?

Pink rib severity can be assessed using a subjective rating scale. In the study mentioned, a 5-point scale was used, ranging from 1 (no discoloration) to 5 (severe discoloration).

Why is tolerance to pink rib important?

Tolerance to pink rib disorder is essential for the long-term mitigation of this disorder in lettuce. By identifying lettuce accessions with lower susceptibility to pink rib, researchers can work towards developing cultivars with improved tolerance, enhancing the quality and shelf life of lettuce.

What are the potential implications of this research?

The identification of lettuce accessions with lower susceptibility to pink rib disorder offers possibilities for breeding programs to develop cultivars with improved tolerance. This can benefit lettuce producers by reducing postharvest losses and providing consumers with lettuce that remains fresh for longer periods.