New Study Reveals Astonishing Findings About Supernova

Summary:

In a groundbreaking new study, an international team of scientists led by Ping Chen has made a significant discovery about supernovae. Observations made with ESO telescopes confirm the long-held hypothesis that supernovae result in the formation of neutron stars and black holes. The team closely observed the aftermath of a nearby supernova known as SN 2022jli, located 75 million light years away. They found that this particular supernova displayed a unique behavior, with its brightness oscillating every 12 days instead of gradually declining. These repeated periodic oscillations have never been detected before in a supernova light curve. The researchers suggest that the presence of more than one star in the system, a binary system, can explain this unusual behavior. Furthermore, they believe that the companion star survived the supernova event and is now in a mutual orbit around the resulting compact object. Although they cannot directly observe the compact object, the team concluded that it is likely attracting matter from the companion star’s atmosphere, a phenomenon they refer to as “energetic stealing.” This discovery provides valuable insights into the nature of supernovae and the formation of dense objects like neutron stars and black holes.

FAQ:

Q: What is the main finding of the study led by Ping Chen?

A: The study confirms that supernovae lead to the creation of neutron stars and black holes.

Q: What is unique about the behavior of the SN 2022jli supernova?

A: Unlike most supernovae that gradually decline in brightness, SN 2022jli displayed periodic oscillations every 12 days.

Q: How does the research team explain this unique behavior?

A: They propose that the presence of more than one star in the system, a binary system, can account for this phenomenon.

Q: What happened to the companion star after the supernova?

A: The companion star is believed to have survived the supernova event and is now in a mutual orbit around the resulting compact object.

Q: Why is the team unable to directly observe the compact object?

A: Although they cannot observe it directly, they deduced that the compact object is likely attracting matter from the companion star’s atmosphere through a process known as “energetic stealing.”