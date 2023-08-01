Student Use of Artificial Intelligence Expected to Increase in the Next School Year

A recent study by Junior Achievement USA suggests that student utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to rise in the upcoming school year. According to the survey, 44% of students expressed their likelihood of using AI to complete schoolwork. Additionally, 48% of students reported knowing someone who has already used AI to complete their assignments.

Although AI usage is on the rise, the study reveals that a majority of teenagers view it as a form of cheating. Approximately 60% of participants shared this sentiment, while 62% regarded AI as just another tool to aid them with their assignments.

Educational institutions are implementing policies to combat AI usage, including the utilization of software that can detect artificially generated work. Many students, such as Luke Nathan, a rising senior at All Saints Episcopal School, have experienced the consequences of AI detection systems. Nathan admits to being caught numerous times and highlights the minimal benefits associated with AI-assisted work.

Despite recognizing the advantages of AI, some students, like Nathan, express concerns about its rapid advancement. They believe that its potential power should be approached cautiously, particularly in an educational context. The use of AI in areas such as investment strategies has attracted attention, with Nathan mentioning videos showcasing its ability to identify profitable stocks.

As the school year approaches, it is expected that student reliance on AI will continue to grow. However, it is crucial for educators to emphasize the responsible and ethical use of AI as a supportive tool rather than a substitute for genuine learning.