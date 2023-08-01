Student Use of Artificial Intelligence Expected to Increase in the Next School Year

CityLife

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
A recent study conducted by Junior Achievement USA has revealed that a significant number of students are likely to use artificial intelligence (AI) to complete their schoolwork in the upcoming academic year. According to the survey, 44% of students expressed their likelihood of utilizing AI for school assignments. Additionally, 48% of the students surveyed reported knowing someone who has already used AI to complete tasks on their behalf.

The study, carried out by the research firm Big Village, found that the majority of teenagers view the use of AI as a form of cheating. 60% of the respondents held this belief, while 62% considered AI as just another tool for completing assignments.

Educational professionals are urging students to use AI as a learning aid rather than relying on it completely. John McDougal, the Regional Executive Director of Tyler JA, emphasized the importance of using AI as a tool to enhance learning rather than as a crutch for completing work. McDougal stated that it is crucial for students to acquire a deep understanding of their subjects and use AI as a supportive tool in achieving their academic goals.

To prevent the misuse of AI, many school districts have implemented policies and software systems that can detect artificially created work. These measures are in place to discourage students from resorting to dishonest practices. Some students, like Luke Nathan, a rising senior at All Saints Episcopal School, admitted that they have been caught using AI to complete assignments. Nathan expressed his disillusionment with relying too heavily on AI and acknowledged that the payoff for cheating is not worth the consequences.

Despite the increasing use and availability of AI, there are concerns from students like Nathan about its rapid advancement and potential consequences. Nathan described his unease at the power of AI and its ability to analyze and predict various aspects of life, such as stock market trends. He expressed a sense of caution and fascination with the incredible possibilities AI presents.

With student interest in AI usage growing, educators and policymakers will need to adapt to this changing landscape and find ways to strike a balance between engaging with AI tools while ensuring academic integrity and learning are not compromised.

