The Stock Market Indexes Decline as Investors Analyze Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes and Retail Earnings

The stock market indexes have experienced a negative trend and worsened in the past hour. Investors are closely examining the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting in July, as well as the latest retail earnings reports.

According to MarketWatch, most Federal Reserve officials still perceive substantial inflation risks that may necessitate additional interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen by 4 basis points to 4.26, with no clear direction following the release of the Fed minutes.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates an 88.5% likelihood of a rate-hike pause in September and a 35.4% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in November.

In stock market action, all the major indexes have been in the red. The Nasdaq composite has decreased by 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dipped by 0.2%, and the S&P 500 has fallen by 0.3%. The small-cap Russell 2000 has underperformed the major indexes, experiencing a 0.6% decline.

The Nasdaq composite has moved even further below its 50-day moving average, while the Dow is trading below its 21-day exponential moving average for the second consecutive day. The S&P 500 is on track for its second day below its 50-day line.

The Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) has retreated by 0.5%, and the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) has lost 0.7%.

Volume has decreased on the NYSE but has increased on the Nasdaq compared to the same time on Tuesday.

In other stock market news, IonQ, a quantum computing stock, has experienced a significant decline of over 10% due to an alliance formed with Zapata AI. The collaboration aims to enhance quantum computing by combining generative artificial intelligence techniques with quantum hardware.

Discount retailer TJX Cos. has seen a 4.2% increase in heavy volume after surpassing analysts’ Q2 sales and profit expectations and reporting a decrease in inventories. On the other hand, Target has trimmed its morning gains, despite better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, and has given lower 2023 EPS guidance.

DLocal, a South American payment platform, has surged by over 35% in huge volume after beating Q2 revenue and profit forecasts and reasserting its full-year 2023 revenue guidance.

Insurance company Progressive has experienced a noteworthy increase of over 8% in heavy volume after reporting a 21% increase in net premiums written and an 11% rise in total policies in force for July.

Food distributor Performance Food Group has surged by over 8% in heavy action after reporting a mixed fiscal fourth quarter and providing in-line Q1 and full-year sales guidance. The stock has surpassed the 62.32 buy point of a cup with handle formation.

Tesla has fallen by 2% following news of the company reducing prices in China for the second time in less than a week.

Coherent, a company specializing in lasers and laser-based technology, has fallen by over 30% and dropped below its 200-day line due to disappointing sales and earnings guidance, despite beating quarterly estimates.

