Steven Soderbergh Emphasizes Need for Data Transparency in Streaming Platforms

Steven Soderbergh, the acclaimed filmmaker, has expressed his concern about the lack of data transparency from streaming platforms in an interview with Defector. While he acknowledges the significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative process, Soderbergh believes that the real issue that keeps him up at night is the hidden information from media companies.

Soderbergh noted that when working on projects for Warner Bros. Discovery’s streamer Max, he was provided with vague descriptions instead of concrete data. He stated that the companies would simply say things like “We feel good about these numbers,” without providing any detailed information.

According to Soderbergh, there are two potential reasons behind the lack of transparency. One possibility is that streaming platforms are making significantly more money than they reveal. Alternatively, they could be making much less money and do not want to expose themselves to scrutiny from Wall Street. Soderbergh emphasizes the need for transparency, regardless of the outcome.

Soderbergh also commented on the use of AI, stating that he had used it to create some conceptual images for an upcoming project. However, he doubts that AI can truly replicate the work of humans in writing and directing. He believes that executives are already overwhelmed and that relying on AI to generate new material based on their ideas would require extensive human curation and improvement.

As a member of the Directors Guild of America, Soderbergh was involved in the ratification of a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in June. While he is not a member of the Writers Guild of America, he retains certain protections for writers as a “financial core” non-member.

In conclusion, Soderbergh is urging streaming platforms to prioritize data transparency. Whether it concerns the financial success or struggles of these platforms, Soderbergh believes that understanding the truth is crucial for the industry’s future. He supports a thorough examination of the industry, as he believes it will lead to necessary transformation and improvement.