Steg.AI: Embedding Invisible Watermarks Using Deep Learning

Watermarking an image to mark it as one’s own has become more challenging in today’s digital landscape. Steg.AI, however, offers a solution that uses deep learning to embed nearly invisible watermarks that are resistant to common countermeasures like resizing and resaving.

Proving the ownership of digital assets has become increasingly important, given the rise of NFTs and AI-generated content. While there have been methods to encode data into images or audio files, these methods are often easily defeated by simple changes like converting a PNG to a JPEG. Visible or audible watermarks, on the other hand, are more robust but can be intrusive.

Steg.AI has been working on a deep learning approach to this problem for several years. The founders, Eric Wengrowski and Kristin Dana, have a background in academic research and have made significant advancements in this field. Their watermarking technology is so robust that it can survive image transformations, recompression, and even metadata deletion. The watermarks can be detected using an iPhone camera, making it highly versatile and accessible.

The process works by using a pair of machine learning models to customize the watermark for each image. The encoding algorithm identifies the optimal locations to modify the image in a way that is imperceptible to humans but easily recognizable by the decoding algorithm.

Steg.AI describes its technology as similar to an invisible and immutable QR code. While the exact amount of data that can be embedded is undisclosed, it is possible to include a URL, hash, or other plaintext data within a kilobyte or more. Multiple-page documents or video frames can have unique codes, further expanding the capacity.

The applications for Steg.AI’s technology are diverse. It can benefit stock photography providers, creators sharing images on social media platforms, movie studios distributing pre-release copies, and companies seeking to protect confidential documents.

Initially, Steg.AI faced challenges in developing their product, but through customer feedback and market analysis, they identified the value of robustness. They now target companies with a consumer demand for leaked information, such as consumer electronics brands. Their enterprise-level SaaS integrations offer seamless watermarking and tracking within existing digital asset management platforms.

With a recent $5 million funding round led by Paladin Capital Group and participation from other investors, Steg.AI aims to establish its technology as an industry standard. As AI companies continue to research watermarking AI content, Steg.AI’s solution can serve as a viable interim measure for detecting and protecting generated media.

Steg.AI’s progress has been supported by NSF grants and angel investments totaling $1.2 million, enabling them to further develop and refine their watermarking technology.