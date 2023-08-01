Steg.AI Develops Deep Learning Watermarking Technique to Protect Digital Assets

Watermarking an image to mark it as one’s own has become increasingly important in various domains. However, traditional methods of adding visible logos or patterns are easily defeated. Steg.AI, a company specializing in deep learning, has developed an invisible watermarking technique that is difficult to detect and resilient against transformations and re-encoding.

Digital asset ownership has become more complex with the rise of NFTs and AI-generated content. The need to prove the authenticity and provenance of media has become crucial. Existing methods of encoding data into images or audio can be easily manipulated. Visible and audible watermarks are more robust but can be easily removed.

Steg.AI has been working on a deep learning approach to this problem for years. Their technique involves embedding an invisible watermark that can be easily applied and detected. The watermark is resistant to transformations and re-encoding. This is especially useful for creators who want to protect their intellectual property and prove ownership.

Instead of using a static watermark, Steg.AI utilizes a pair of machine learning models to customize the watermark for each image. This encoding algorithm modifies the image in imperceptible ways, allowing the decoding algorithm to extract the watermark easily. The watermark is so robust that it can even be scanned from electronic displays or printouts using an iPhone camera.

While the exact details of the process are not disclosed, Steg.AI compares the technique to an invisible QR code. It is estimated that a kilobyte or more of data can be embedded in a single image, enough for a URL, hash, or plaintext data. Multiple-page documents or video frames can have unique watermarks.

Steg.AI’s watermarking technique has garnered interest from various industries. For stock photography providers, creators on social media platforms, movie studios distributing pre-release copies, and companies handling confidential documents, the ability to mark and track media is invaluable. Steg.AI offers enterprise-level SaaS integrations, allowing media to be automatically marked and tracked throughout the handling process.

The potential for this technique to become an industry standard is significant. AI companies have already agreed to pursue research on watermarking AI content, and Steg.AI’s solution could serve as an interim measure while more advanced methods are developed. The company has received funding through NSF grants and angel investments. They recently announced a $5 million Series A funding round led by Paladin Capital Group, with participation from other investors.