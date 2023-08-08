State Department Shuts Down AI-Based Project for Forecasting Violence and COVID-19

The State Department has discontinued an artificial intelligence project that aimed to analyze the connection between social media activity and violent extremist organizations. The pilot project, which was included in the agency’s AI use case inventory and still listed on its website, has now been closed.

The inclusion of the pilot on the list raises questions about how federal agencies catalog and disclose their AI initiatives. A recent investigation found a lack of standardized processes for disclosure across the government.

The project, titled “forecasting,” used statistical models to project expected outcomes in the future. It was applied to both COVID-19 cases and violent events related to tweets.

The pilot was attributed to the State Department’s public affairs division, known as the “R” bureau. The agency did not provide a reason for discontinuing the project, but it is unclear whether it was due to the technology’s ineffectiveness or a misalignment with responsible AI principles established by Executive Order 13960.

The closure of this pilot serves as a reminder that the State Department is actively exploring the application of AI in sensitive domains. However, the specifics of how this particular system was designed and tested remain unclear.

The State Department is also collaborating with the Global Engagement Center on a system for detecting deepfakes, which uses a custom AI-based algorithm to identify synthesized social media profile pictures on foreign accounts spreading disinformation and propaganda.

The State Department’s AI use case inventory currently includes nearly 40 projects. The agency has been focused on implementing AI into its own operations and is set to release its enterprise AI strategy soon.

As the government continues to navigate the use of AI, it is crucial for transparency and responsible deployment of these technologies.