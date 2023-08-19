How Startups Can Differentiate Themselves in the Era of AI

Startups in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) face the challenge of standing out in a crowded market. Pete Christothoulou, a business and technology veteran with years of experience, shares his insights on this topic. Christothoulou, formerly the CEO of Marchex and now the CEO of Xembly, a Seattle-based startup, discusses how his company is using AI to automate tasks typically carried out by a chief of staff or executive assistant, such as meeting notes, scheduling, and action items.

Xembly was founded nearly three years ago and has secured $20 million in funding from venture capital firms and angel investors. With a team of approximately 45 employees, Xembly has notable clients, including Salesforce, Qualtrics, and Twilio.

Christothoulou predicts that the next decade will bring significant changes across various industries. However, he cautions against the abundance of companies focusing more on building cool technologies rather than solving real problems. He emphasizes the importance of companies obsessing over customer needs and core problem-solving.

The discussion explores the rapid advancements in AI over the past year and examines Xembly as a case study for understanding how startups can differentiate themselves in the AI era. Additionally, they consider the implications of AI in managing information overload and achieving meaningful productivity.

