Machine Learning Startup Writer Employs NVIDIA NeMo to Generate Content for Companies

Waseem Alshikh, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Writer, a machine learning startup, used his expertise in software development to overcome the language barrier he faced when he arrived at college in Lebanon. Born and raised in Syria, Alshikh was given stacks of English textbooks, which prompted him to create a program that summarized the books using a statistical classifier. He eventually studied these summaries to excel in his studies.

In 2014, Alshikh shared his story with May Habib, an entrepreneur he met in Dubai. Together, they founded Writer, aiming to help marketing departments create content using machine learning. They initially faced challenges due to the lack of appropriate technology until transformer models emerged, giving them a basis for their work.

Shortly after, Writer connected with NVIDIA and utilized their application framework called NeMo. With NeMo, Writer was able to build robust models, starting with 128 million parameters and eventually scaling up to 40 billion parameters. The use of NeMo significantly reduced the time required to build billion-parameter models, from four and a half months down to just 16 days.

Within the first half of this year, Writer’s team of AI engineers used NeMo to develop 10 models, each having more than 30 billion parameters. As a result, numerous businesses, including well-known companies like Deloitte, L’Oreal, Intuit, and Uber, have turned to Writer’s customized models for various industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail.

Writer’s success with NeMo has drawn attention from other companies who have also downloaded the software. NVIDIA plans to make NeMo available for public use as part of their AI Enterprise software.

Notably, Writer’s cloud infrastructure handles a trillion API calls per month, generating an impressive 90,000 words per second. The startup uses the Triton Inference Server, bundled with NeMo, to run models in production. Alshikh highlights that Triton offers lower latency and greater throughput compared to other alternatives, allowing Writer to provide high-quality models at a lower cost.

As a member of NVIDIA Inception, a startup support program, Writer received early access to NeMo and invaluable guidance in utilizing the necessary tools. Looking towards the future, Alshikh recognizes the potential in multimodality, envisioning opportunities in images, audio, video, and 3D content. With the continuous growth of generative AI, Writer aims to stay at the forefront of innovation.